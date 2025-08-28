Jackfield Brass Band to feature in concert from Newport Music Club

Jackfield Brass Band are preparing for a concert in Newport next week.

The event, put together by Newport Music Club, promises an afternoon of popular favourites from the brass band repertoire.

The concert will begin at 3pm on Sunday, August 31 at Edgmond village hall fields.

If the weather is wet, the concert will take place inside the village hall and visitors are being encouraged to bring picnic blankets and camping chairs.

Jackfield Brass Band

Drinks and cakes will be available to purchase from the village hall.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children, available to buy in advance from Bobby's Bistro in Newport or by cash or cheque on the day.

Tickets can be reserved by emailing organiser@newportmusicclub.org

Newport Music Club will be back at the Cosy Hall with Lumas Winds Trio at 7pm on Saturday, November 15.

The London-based ensemble promotes the rich variety of wind chamber music and released their debut album, The Naming of Birds, in May 2024.

The Cosy Hall performance will feature Rennie Sutherland on clarinet, bassoonist, Florence Plane and pianist David Palmer.