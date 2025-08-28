'Help keep our towpaths tidy': Newport councillor launches bid to form new community group

Newport Councillor Peter Scott has embarked on a mission to form a 'Friends of Newport Canal' group in a bid to help keep the towpaths tidy.

'Friends of' groups are community-led voluntary organisations, most often focused on a specific public open space like a park or green area, formed by local residents who work in partnership with their council to improve, maintain, and promote the area for the benefit of the community.

Shropshire already boasts dozens of 'friends of' groups, including Friends of Apley Woods - a thriving organisation involved in the conservation and protection of the popular local nature reserve in Telford.

If Councillor Scott's mission is successful, the group - in conjuction with Telford & Wrekin Council - would meet over the spring and summer months.

Work would include helping to clear overgrowth and monitoring water depth and quality.

The canal in Newport

Councillor Scott said: "The idea is to form a group of willing volunteers to do working groups over the spring and summer months to help keep the towpaths tidy.

"We have all seen how nettles and overgrowth can make a canal walk less pleasurable.

"We would also keep an eye on the water depth and quality and report in to Telford & Wrekin when necessary and keep an eye on the wildlife.

"Many have expressed an interest in caring for the canal. All work would be done in conjunction with the council who would supply any necessary tools.

"This will not tread on the toes of the Canal Trust or the fishing clubs. We would be doing work that they don't currently do.

"If you look at the work done by other friends groups such as the Friends of Apley Woods you can see the benefits such a group can bring."

Anyone interested in joining are asked to email Councillor Scott at peter.scott@telford.gov.uk or call or text 07929377549.