Two north Shropshire village roads to close for carriageway repairs

Bletchley Road in Calverhall and Mill Lane in Eaton upon Tern will both soon be closed so roadworks can take place.

A road closure on Mill Lane will be in place from 8am to 5pm between Wednesday, September 3 to Friday, September 5 as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme.

The following week, closures will be in place on Bletchley Road from Monday, September 8 - with work expected to continue until September 18.

Carriageway repairs will be undertaken on the road during the closures, which will be in place between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.

Residents are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

During the closures, signed diversions will be in place and access to the work area will be maintained for residents and businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians as well as emergency vehicles.

Queries regarding the closures can be made by calling Shropshire Council's customer services on 0345 6789006, or by emailing the street works team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.

The closure and diversion route can also be found online at one.network