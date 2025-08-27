Shrewsbury roads disruption expected with gas main replacement work

Shropshire Council said that the work will mean a lane closure is put in place on Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, from September 8 to 19, while Cadent Gas carries out the work.

During the work, one lane will be closed from 9.30am to 3pm each day – weekdays only – for safety reasons.

A spokesman for the council said: "The work will see the existing cast iron main within the footway on Hereford Road from the junction with Moneybrook Way to outside Moneybrook Lodge, replaced with a new polyethylene main.

"The closed lane will be on the left-hand-side next to the footway and will mainly affect traffic travelling into Shrewsbury from Dobbies roundabout in a northerly direction.

"Affected residents and businesses will be notified and advanced warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the works commencing."