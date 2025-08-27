Shrewsbury roads disruption expected with gas main replacement work
Drivers can expect more roads disruption in Shrewsbury with gas main replacement work taking place next month.
Shropshire Council said that the work will mean a lane closure is put in place on Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, from September 8 to 19, while Cadent Gas carries out the work.
During the work, one lane will be closed from 9.30am to 3pm each day – weekdays only – for safety reasons.
A spokesman for the council said: "The work will see the existing cast iron main within the footway on Hereford Road from the junction with Moneybrook Way to outside Moneybrook Lodge, replaced with a new polyethylene main.
"The closed lane will be on the left-hand-side next to the footway and will mainly affect traffic travelling into Shrewsbury from Dobbies roundabout in a northerly direction.
"Affected residents and businesses will be notified and advanced warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the works commencing."