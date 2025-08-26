Paramedics, firefighters and the police were on the scene of the three-vehicle collision on Shrewsbury Road, Much Wenlock.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.17pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision (RTC) had taken place in Much Wenlock.

“Three-car RTC, one person released from vehicle and now in care of the ambulance service.”

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Much Wenlock and Telford. An operations officer was in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: " We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall at the junction of Shrewsbury Road and Victoria Road at 10.19pm last night. Two ambulance were sent to the scene whilst a passing ambulance and an off duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance.

"We assessed two patients. A woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The second patient was discharged at the scene."