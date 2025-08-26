West Midlands swimming pool closures put children ‘at risk of drowning’, union warns

The GMB union said its research backed up a study which showed that since 2010, 500 public swimming pools have closed, with almost half shutting in the last five years.

The GMB said council-owned swimming pools had closed across the UK, including in London, the West Midlands, South West, Wales, South East, Yorkshire, Scotland, North East and the Midlands.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “The Conservatives’ grim legacy of austerity has left brutal scars right across society.

“Local authorities being forced to close so many swimming pools is a particularly terrifying example.

Wolverhampton's swimming pools will be reviewed as the council seeks to make £32.5 million savings

“Learning to swim is a basic life skill, splashing in a pool is a fundamental childhood joy – two things being potentially now denied to thousands of youngsters.

“Taken to its extreme, it leaves young people at risk of drowning.

“It’s going to take years to repair the damage the Tories did, but Labour’s fair funding review must start funding local authorities properly again.”

Leaders from across local government and the fitness and leisure sector have urged the Government to increase funds for community assets such as leisure centres, swimming pools and local gyms.

A coalition made up of the Local Government Association, Chief Cultural and Leisure Officers Association, Community Leisure UK, Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, Swim England, and ukactive said funding should be invested in facilities people rely on every day to stay active and healthy.

It published a report revealing that 30% of children in Year 7 cannot swim 25 metres confidently, up from 27% in 2017/18.

Since 2010, around 500 swimming pools have closed, representing a loss of more than 34,000 square metres of water space, with nearly half closing in the last five years, the study found.

The coalition also warned that 60% of swimming pools are beyond their expected lifespan or in need of refurbishment.

Liz Green, who chairs the Local Government Association’s culture, tourism and sport board, said: “Local communities rely on sport and leisure facilities every day, whether it is swimming for the family or going to the gym.

“The benefits to both physical and mental health can be life-changing, yet without urgent investment we risk losing these altogether.”

She welcomed a recent announcement by the Government of £400 million for grass roots sports facilities.