Shrewsbury auction house supporting cancer charity with antiques experience and coffee morning

Halls Fine Art will host the event, which will combine antiques valuations and competitions with coffee, cakes and raffle and tombola stall at the company’s headquarters at Bowen Way, Battlefield, Shrewsbury, on Friday, September 5, from 10am to 2pm.

The annual event has been organised by Halls Fine Art in partnership with volunteers from Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group.

“This event is an ideal opportunity to support the charity whilst learning about the history of antiques and family heirlooms and having them valued,” said Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist.

Adrian Bowen (left) and Gill Eleftheriou (right) from Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group with Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley and Alexander Clement from Halls Fine Art promoting next month’s event.

Maryanne, Alexander Clement, Asian Art, watches and senior general valuer and Caroline Dennard, ceramics and militaria specialist, will be available to value a complete range of items.

The fine art team will also be running a fun ‘What's it worth’ competition for visitors to test their valuation skills, with prizes at stake.

There will also be a chance for visitors to preview Halls Fine Art’s silver, jewellery and watches auction on September 10.

Both the company and the Macmillan Cancer Support are hoping visitors will arrange to meet their friends for a leisurely chat over coffee and cake whilst also taking the opportunity to have items valued.

Owners or large items or collections can either bring photographs with them or arrange for a home visit.

Entry to the event is free, although donations are invited for Macmillan Cancer Support.

All proceeds will remain in Shropshire to support local people affected by cancer with much-needed medical, emotional, financial and practical assistance.

During 2024, Shropshire Macmillan Cancer Support funded an additional oncology breast cancer nurse at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, supported more than 1,000 people through a support line and provided 277 grants to people living with cancer.

“It has been a real pleasure to collaborate again with Halls Fine Art team to organise this unique event,” said Gill Eleftheriou, from Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group. “It’s an exciting twist on Macmillan Coffee Mornings which help to fund key support to so many affected by cancer.

“With growing demand for cancer support in Shropshire, we hope people will attend what promises to be a fantastic event in a very friendly and relaxed setting.”

Maryanne added: “The fine art team is really looking forward to hosting this event and meeting many new and existing customers. This is an ideal opportunity to visit our headquarters and salerooms at Battlefield to discover what we do and how to buy and sell antiques.

“We are seeking items to include in our busy programme of auctions for the rest of the year and are happy to provide valuations without obligation to sell.

“We do hope that people turn out in force to support this excellent charity that does so much great work in Shropshire to support people living with cancer..”