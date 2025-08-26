West Mercia Police are appealing for information after Danielle Shutt, aged 23, went missing yesterday (Monday, August 25).

She was last seen at her home on Conduit Lane around 5pm.

She is described as white, around 5’2 tall, with brown hair and she wears glasses.

When she was last seen she was wearing a red long sleeved round neck shirt, green Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Danielle’s welfare and ask anyone with information of her whereabouts to please call 01743 264807.”