The incident happened near Mile End golf course in Oswestry yesterday afternoon (Monday, August 25).

Ellesmere Fire Station shared dramatic pictures of the crumpled wreckage, however pointed out how the car’s safety features had been effective.

A car ended up on its roof after a crash near Mile End golf course, Oswestry. Photos: Ellesmere Fire Station

In a detailed update, a spokesman said: “At 2.12 this afternoon, Ellesmere's Rescue Pump was mobilised alongside colleagues from Baschurch Fire Station and Wellington, to reports of a road traffic collision alongside Mile End golf course, Oswestry.

“On arrival crews found one car on its roof, no persons trapped, with occupants in the care of ambulance personnel.

“The crew from Baschurch made the vehicle electrically safe (which is usually a challenge when a car is inverted however, the battery is located in the boot of this vehicle) allowing Ellesmere and Wellington crews to be released early for deployment to further incidents if necessary.

“As you may have seen, the crew from Oswestry were in attendance at the large fire in Pulverbatch, hence the attendance of crews from Ellesmere and Baschurch.

“Vehicles inverted can look alarming, however the photos shared are a testament to the safety of the passenger cell, which has suffered no intrusion.

“Airbags save lives by providing a soft surface during a collision and are already deflating by the time the body part being protected makes contact.

“Crucially, on board safety systems monitor the vehicle during a collision, and systematically deploy only the airbags necessary to protect occupants.

“This is evident in the photo below, where it is notable that the driver airbag has not activated.

“Undeployed airbags are not an indicator of a system failure. They indicate that systems have monitored and assessed the collision, maximising the safety of occupants and reducing a potential risk of harm by preventing unwanted deployments. Stay safe.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.