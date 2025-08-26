Fire crews work to stop fire in shed at Telford home from spreading to house

The crews from Telford Central and Wellington were called to reports of the fire on Pickering Road in Trench in Telford at 5.39pm, with an operations officer also in attendance.

The fire crews at the scene used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire, which had spread from a shed to the house, but which was confirmed by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as out at 6.47pm.

A spokesman for SFRS said: "At 5.39pm on Tuesday, August 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as a house fire in Trench in Telford.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington and an Operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire: breathing Apparatus (BA), covering jet, hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera

"The Fire was within a shed that had spread to property."