Three fire engines were sent to Snedshill shortly after 11pm where there was a 100m by 40m fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said: “At 11.11pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford involving an area of woodland roughly 100m x 40m.

“Two main jets, thermal imaging camera and a drone in use.”

Fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington.