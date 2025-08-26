Drone sent up as firefighters tackle large woodland blaze in Telford
Firefighters used a drone to tackle a large woodland fire in Telford last night (Monday, August 25).
Three fire engines were sent to Snedshill shortly after 11pm where there was a 100m by 40m fire.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said: “At 11.11pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford involving an area of woodland roughly 100m x 40m.
“Two main jets, thermal imaging camera and a drone in use.”
Fire crews were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington.