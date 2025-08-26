The collision happened at The Parade, Donnington at around lunchtime. No-one was trapped in the vehicle when the fire brigade got there.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 12.39pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“One hybrid vehicle in collision with road furniture. Crews made the vehicle safe using small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central