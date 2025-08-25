How hot it could get in West Midlands on Bank Holiday Monday as temperatures to surge

The Met Office says Monday's Bank Holiday in Northern Ireland, England and Wales (August 25) will see a continuation of the settled weather, with potentially some long periods of sunshine and above average temperatures.

How hot is it forecast to be in the West Midlands?

Birmingham - 28°C

Coventry - 28°C

Stoke-on-Trent - 28°C

Wolverhampton - 28°C

Solihull - 28°C

Worcester - 29°C

Dudley - 28°C

Shrewsbury - 29°C

Hereford - 28°C

Lichfield - 28°C

What is the weather forecast for later in the week?

Tony Wisson, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “There’s still a lot to work out in terms of the exact track and position of what will become Ex-Hurricane Erin. This system should have undergone its transition into an ex-hurricane by the time it reaches the mid-Atlantic, and it will continue to weaken as a broad low pressure system as it then drifts towards the UK. This will displace our current settled weather, bringing spells of rain and perhaps strong winds in places by the middle of next week.

“Tuesday is when we’re likely to see the start of this influence, with a band of rain pushing from west to east over the UK. Rainfall could be heavy for a time in parts of the west, though it’s too early to be precise with details on this.”