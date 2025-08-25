South Shropshire MP backs restoration project for church which has served area for many generations

South Shropshire Conservative, Stuart Anderson MP, has backed the Buildwas Church 300 Restoration Project, which aims to raise funds for the maintenance and restoration of Holy Trinity in Buildwas.

Holy Trinity has served Buildwas for many generations.

A picture showing the damage to the tower.

An inspection of the belfry tower revealed significant deterioration to the Grade II listed building, which dates back to 1720 when it replaced its medieval predecessor.

The church bells were cast in 1846/47 by Whitechapel Bell Foundry in London, which was run by Charles and George Mears and is the same foundry that cast the bell for Big Ben in 1858.

Rotten floorboards were discovered in both the belfry and loft below.

Urgent work is now required to preserve the church's heritage and to ensure its continued use for future generations.

In a letter to funders, Mr Anderson said: "I strongly believe that we must do all that we can to halt further deterioration and to secure the long-term sustainability of this landmark."

A significant proportion of the project's overall cost has already been fundraised.

Mr Anderson said that demonstrates just how much the church is valued by the local community.

The project also has widespread support from key partners in both the local heritage sector and beyond.

Mr Anderson said that local heritage assets can also serve as major tourist attractions, contributing to the local economy.

He said: "I am delighted to support the Buildwas 300 Restoration Project that has been developed by Holy Trinity Church in Buildwas.

"Faith is central to the lives of many residents in South Shropshire, which is home to some of the country's most historic and beautiful places of worship.

"Cherished assets like Holy Trinity play an integral role in supporting our local communities, providing spiritual leadership, and bringing communities and generations together.

"Yet, an increasing number of these venues are in need of urgent repairs. I am committed to supporting these assets and the brilliant volunteers who look after these magnificent, historical buildings.

"So, I am pleased to pledge my support for this excellent initiative from Holy Trinity Buildwas, which aims to raise funds for the maintenance and restoration of the church.

"I wholeheartedly support this project and hope that it enjoys much success."

Nigel Bowen, Chair of the Buildwas Church 300 Restoration Project, added: "We're very grateful to Stuart for his support of our restoration project. We wish to keep our church open for the use of the local community for future generations, as it has been at the heart of our village for centuries; and also share the heritage of our church, as it has an interesting history with close ties to Buildwas Abbey (which it used to belong to); and also to families who lived in Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale (where the Industrial Revolution started).

"Repairing our church tower will prevent further deterioration to the fabric of our church building, and allow us to use our church again in the winter, as we cannot currently heat it comfortably for our weekly Saturday Place of Welcome community drop-in and Sunday services when the weather is cold."

For more information on the project visit www.buildwaschurchrestoration.org.