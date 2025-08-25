Historian reveals Bridgnorth links to Captain Webb's historic Channel swim 150-years ago

On August 25, 1875, Captain Matthew Webb was the first recorded person to swim the English Channel for sport without the use of artificial aids.

The Salopian swimmer used porpoise oil to prevent him from getting too cold, and due to tidal currents, it is estimated he actually swam 39 miles instead of the 21 needed to make it across. He finally made it to Calais in France after spending 21 hours and 45 minutes in the water.

Captain Matthew Webb, the local man who was the first person to successfully swim the Channel 150 years ago. Credit: Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust

Webb, who had been born in Dawley in 1848, lost his life in an attempt to swim Niagara Rapids in 1883. A memorial was later erected in Dawley in 1909. On it reads the short inscription: “Nothing great is easy.”

But a Shropshire historian says another of the county's town has links to the swimming pioneer, and efforts had been made to honour him there too.

Clive Gwilt of Bridgnorth said many people don't realise that Webb learned to swim in the River Severn in the town.

The Captain Webb monument in Dawley

He said: "In September 1883, it was proposed to erect a memorial to the late Captain Matthew Webb at Bridgnorth. The scheme was never carried out but the memorial would have overlooked the River Severn where he learned to swim.

"But in 1979, a group of Endowed School students swam the English Channel," he said. "They were the first Salopians to do this since Captain Webb. They were Bobby Pearce, Ian Nuttall, Colin Baker, Christopher Leith, John Taylor, Stephen Leith and Alex Ferrier. Their coach was Ron Oliver."

Bridgnorth historian Clive Gwilt

To celebrate their local hero Great Dawley Town Council have partnered with local author Sarah Griffiths to create a new children’s book honouring the legendary Dawley-born swimmer — and inspire a new generation with his remarkable story.

The new book called “Captain Matthew Webb The Great Adventure” celebrates Webb’s ground-breaking achievement.