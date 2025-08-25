The authority is again asking developers, businesses, organisations and landowners for potential sites as it looks to put together its next local plan.

Shropshire Council has been left in local plan-limbo, with its previous effort to complete the vital document abandoned after planning inspections effectively ordered the council to withdraw the document.

The local plan is a policy which sets out specific pieces of land across the county which can be used to build homes or business developments.

William Farr House – the former hospital site opposite Royal Shrewsbury Hospital which is being redeveloped as extra-care affordable housing.

It also effectively protects other pieces of land from development, due to the fact that a proposals for sites outside the local plan can largely be rejected.

That situation, combined with the county's current shortfall on the five year land supply - a stockpile of land to be developed which is required by government, and the Labour government's huge increase in housing targets for Shropshire Council, is set to have significant consequences with the council left in a weakened position when it comes to refusing controversial housing developments.

The latest ‘Call for Sites’ provides an opportunity to promote land for consideration as a potential allocation for development in the next Local Plan for Shropshire.

Sites can be promoted for a range of uses, including, but not limited to, large scale housing developments or new settlements, mixed use development, new housing, new employment, new retail and leisure, renewable energy generation, and mineral working.

A statement from the council said: "The next Local Plan for Shropshire will need to respond to the Government’s new mandatory housing targets.

"But it will also seek to do much more, providing a positive framework for achieving a sustainable development across the county.

"As a result, the ‘Call for Sites’ process is important to inform plan-making and our understanding of available development options to meet the future needs of Shropshire."

Councillor David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, said: “The next Local Plan for Shropshire provides an important opportunity to provide more housing – particularly affordable housing – for Shropshire residents, boost the local economy and create quality local jobs, and address the infrastructure challenges facing the county. All whilst protecting our precious built, historic and natural environment which makes Shropshire such a great place to live and work.

“The ‘call for sites’ will ensure the council fully understands available development options and will inform preparation of the next Local Plan. I would encourage all interested parties to get involved.”

More information on the ‘Call for Sites’ and the Council’s site promotion form is available via: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/planning-policy/local-planning/call-for-sites/

More information on the ‘Call for Mineral Working Opportunities’ and the Council’s site promotion form is available via: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/planning-policy/local-planning/call-for-mineral-working-opportunities/”