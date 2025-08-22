Bridgnorth residents muck in and clean up town centre

The Big Bridgnorth Tidy began at 10am outside the town hall, where community-minded citizens assembled in the town centre with gloves and brooms in hand to give the streets a spruce-up.

Residents, councillor and volunteers mucking in (Picture: Dave Copper)

Among those promoting the Bridgnorth Litter Pickers initiative was Councillor Huw Rees who extended an invitation to residents to join the event which took place on Sunday morning for a couple of hours.

Bin bags were provided and the band of volunteers did their best to fill them over the duration of the event.

The town will welcome music fans over the bank holiday weekend for the music and arts festival.