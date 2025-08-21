Hikers save adorable baby goat stuck between rocks in Snowdonia National Park

Matt Parke, 36, his girlfriend and Nicole Wassell, 29, were hiking in Snowdonia National Park when they heard a crying sound while scrambling on Rhinog Fawr.

They followed the sound and discovered a baby goat that had slipped into a crevice.

Matt reached down to lift it out and the goat stopped crying and began licking him once it realised it was safe.

Matt, from Stourbridge, West Midlands, said: "We were scrambling down the mountain and climbing down boulders when we heard a crying noise.

"We decided we would intervene with nature and help the goat.

"First I stroked it down to make him calm and then with one big scoop, I picked it up.

"At first it was crying but it soon stopped and was like a baby, muzzling his face in my arms and even licking me."

Matt and Nicole were able to return the goat, which they named Giovanni, to itsm other unhurt.

Matt said: "The rescue took 30 seconds but we honestly believe that if we weren't there, it would have died.

"I decided to cry like a baby goat to get the attention of its mother.

"I held the goat up and cried again and the mother came running down.

"I gave the baby a kiss and both went on their way.

"Me and Nicole carried on walking but 20 minutes later we looked up the mountain and we saw the baby and its mom looking at us as if to say goodbye and thank you."