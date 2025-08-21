Firefighters called to waste paper centre after machine catches fire

Papersort, formerly Oswestry Waste Paper in the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, called the fire service around 7:35am.

Two fire crews were sent fro Ellesmere, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson said the fire involved a "hopper" and crews used dry powder to extinguish the blaze.

"One paper bale removed was from the machine. Crews damped down," the spokesperson added.