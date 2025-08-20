Bill proudly showing his MBE

‘Higgy’ had his efforts acknowledged earlier this summer as he was invited to ring the bell before England Men’s Mixed Disability side took on India in the first game of international disability cricket at his old stomping ground, Lord’s

Sadly, those innings came to an end recently when Bill Higginson passed away suddenly at the age of 88.

Bill always thought of his life in terms of ‘decades’.

From world war and being evacuated to south Wales from Hayes in Middlesex; to leaving school during the fifties and being selected for an ‘apprenticeship’ at Lord’s (MCC) as a ‘nipper’ – two years with the RAF during National Service, where he was in the Ceremonial Drill Unit, appearing at the Royal Tournament and marching in formation!

The sixties brought marriage to Anne and a contract to coach cricket in the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania where he spent nine happy seasons.

His two children, Richard and Sarah spent their early years there before moving back to the UK.

Mainly in the 70’s Bill was employed in the Public School sector at Dulwich College, Charterhouse and Tonbridge School, where he coached cricket, hockey and soccer.

In 1980 his life changed and he married Liz, left the education sector, and together they formed a company providing sporting and activity holidays for young people.

They purchased the old Rock Park Hotel in Llandrindod Wells and welcomed numerous children and adults from all walks of life to take part in activities ranging from pottery and archery to canoeing and orienteering.

Bill was always the extra-special welcoming committee and with his engaging, gregarious humour he soon put everyone at ease, which has been his enormous contribution to all who knew him.

Bill was quirky - during his time as mayor in Llandrindod Wells, he invited the community to guess how many miles he cycled on his ‘mayoral bike’ throughout the year. Typically, he had spent so much time talking that he only managed to clock up 0.6 of a mile in the whole 12-months!

As well as his life-long devotion to cricket, Bill was a great family man.

His widow Liz and daughter Sarah said: “From two successful innings, a combined score of five children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“Despite being 88, he was ageless – and, throughout his life, one of his greatest pleasures and gifts was the relationship and repartee with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“Altogether a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather - we loved his

kindness, selflessness, sense of fun, and his irrepressible sense of humour.”

Billl was the former mayor and a long serving member of Llandrindod Wells Town Council.

He served as mayor in 2004/5 and left the council to move to Presteigne.

Town Clerk Jane Johnston said; “Bill was a long serving member of the Town Council and an active sportsmen and advocate for all sports, in particular cricket.

“As Clerk, I was happy to chat with Bill just a few weeks ago on a visit to our offices, which was always a joy.

“Our thoughts go to Liz and his family.”

Outside of his family civic duties, Bill dedicated his career and much of his life to cricket.

Middlesex Cricket where Bill began his career said they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Thomas William ‘Bill’ Higginson.

Esher-born Bill, played for the Club between the years 1959 and 1962, primarily in the Second Eleven, making 36 Second Eleven Championship appearances for Middlesex in that time.

The right-handed middle order batter did make three First Eleven appearances for the Club, in the 1960 season, making his first-class debut against Surrey at the Oval, before also playing against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College and Worcestershire at New Road, all in August that year.

He scored 30 runs in three innings, with two not out innings, finishing his first-class career with an average of 30, plus he picked up one wicket in the seven overs he bowled at Cheltenham College, taking the wicket of Gloucestershire’s John Mortimore, returning figures of 7-1-24-1.

Dedicated to the game, following his playing career Bill took up both umpiring and coaching, and officiated in 29 Minor Counties Championship matches up until 1978, and even tried his hand as a match-day ground announcer at Lord’s.

Bill spent time in East Africa, in Kenya, as MCC’s Coach, and even played for Kenya in 1968 and played domestically in Nairobi for the Rift Valley Sports Club.

Following his time in East Africa, Bill returned to Wales, to Powys, where he took on the role of Cricket Development Officer for mid-Wales, where he became heavily involved in disability cricket, eventually becoming Chair of the British Association for Cricketers with Disabilities (BACD).

In 2001, when Bill first became involved in Disability Cricket there were only three sides actively playing the game in the UK.

Almost two decades later and after Bill’s commitment and passion to grow the Disability game, he left the BACD with a proud legacy and a disability game that is now thriving across the country at both county and development levels.

In recognition of his services to the game, in 2020, Bill was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

A spokesperson said: “The thoughts and prayers of all at Middlesex Cricket are with Bill’s family and friends at this saddest of times.”

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and all involved in Disability Cricket also paid tribute to Bill

They said: “Bill played a significant role in getting the disabled game to where it is today and his enthusiasm, energy and good humour will be missed by all who knew him.”

ECB Head of Disability Cricket Ian Martin said: "Bill was one of a kind, he never had a bad word to say about anybody and time spent in his company was always a joy.

"He had a tale for every occasion, and I used to love listening to him telling stories of his time as a young pro at Middlesex when he would be putting bets on for Denis Compton and running out as Twelfth Man to give Compton the odds ahead of the next race at Kempton Park.

"His contribution to the growth of disability cricket and his warmth and passion for those that play it will be greatly missed."

"Those of us that have been fortunate to have known and worked with Bill will never forget him and the laughs that we had. We’ve lost a real friend to the disabled game but more than that, a great man."

Bill had spent a lifetime in the mainstream game, representing Middlesex CCC and also working as both an umpire and a coach, but he always fondly recalled the day his cricketing outlook changed forever and his work with Disability Cricket began.

Having been asked to cover a training session with the Welsh disability side in the mid-1990s, he was amazed by what he saw.

"Within 20 minutes, I’d had my mind blown,” he said. "I felt shamed, I thought: 'what’s going on?' How have I never heard about this?'"



The youngest recipient of an MCC advanced coaching certificate – aged just 20 – he’d also worked extensively overseas, but his first encounter with the disability game was notable, and marked the beginning of the next stage of his career.

Bill was fuelled by a desire to help push the disability game as far he could, and he would go on to make a tremendous impact. He spent decades as chair of the pioneering British Association for Cricketers with Disabilities (BACD) – and always retained a hugely infectious sense of wonder at the community he’d found. “The camaraderie,” he recalled – "I’d never encountered anything quite like it in my entire career."



However, he always saw the debt as all his: the memories of those who inspired him never far from his thoughts.

Bill’s funeral will take place on Friday, September 12 at Hereford Crematorium for mostly family at 10.15am and then St Andrew’s Church in Presteigne at 12.30pm.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so to the Wales Air Ambulance or Prostate Cancer via Geoff Hall Funeral Director.