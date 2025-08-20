Popular Shropshire venue bids to carry on holding weddings

The Barn at Dinthill, on the Worcestershire border at Boraston, near Tenbury Wells, has been hosting weddings at the family-run farm for the past seven years after Jon and Moira Roberts’ children wanting to get married there.

Anyone wanting to spend their special day there will have exclusive use of the barn from the Friday until Sunday, with one night accommodation. This includes the use of the camp field, shepherds hut, four wooden lodges and a Gypsy caravan.

Prices cost from £4,500 for high season March to November) and £4,000 for low season (December to March). Extras such as a fire pit, vintage red tractor, tablecloth hire, chair cover hire, outside ceremony, and love letters can be added.

A consultation is now open for anyone to comment on the application.

“We do about 20 weddings per year, as well as parties, christenings, wakes and family get togethers,” said Mrs Roberts.

“We also run two main charity events per year. Our fun day on August Bank Holiday Monday, raising money for Macmillan and the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Charity, and the tractor run at Christmas raising money for The Millbrook cancer centre in Kidderminster and Teenage Cancer Trust.

“We have amazing neighbours and friends that have supported us through the years, and try and use as many local suppliers as we can.”

Anyone who wishes to view the application, together with the plans of the premises, can do so by visiting the registration service at Shropshire Council’s offices at The Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, SY3 8HQ, between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

An appointment will need to be made in advance by calling 0345 678 9016.

Any objections can be made be writing to Lisa Fawcett at the above address or by emailing registrars@shropshire.gov.uk by midnight on September 4.