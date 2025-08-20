Peter Rhodes on slim jabs, energy and the future of our species

In today's world, how much influence do “all of us” have on anything? We are powerless to prevent the ruling elites doing much as they please. We are told that the Americans are planning to build a nuclear power plant on the moon. Anybody remember voting for that?

Nobody saw this one coming. It has long been assumed by government economists that, as the UK population gets steadily fatter, the overweight will die early, drawing less in their state pensions and thus releasing more cash for the rest of us. Who could have dreamed that in the first quarter of the 21st century, a magical injection would be on the market, making it possible for lardies to shed weight with little effort?