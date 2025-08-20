Mum-of-three bit girl, 13, and called old man 'paedophile' after drinking wine at Telford pub
A mother-of-three called an old man a paedophile and bit a 13-year-old girl after drinking wine in a Telford town centre pub.
Mandy Sturgess, aged 34, engaged in the bizarre behaviour outside the Wrekin Giant in Southwater.
Telford Magistrates Court was told how Sturgess first shouted at an elderly gentleman who had done nothing wrong on July 18 this year. She thought he resembled a convicted paedophile.