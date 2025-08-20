'I built a tiny floating house for otters at Peak Wildlife Park now they can nap on the water'

Watch as adorable otters jump onto their new floating wooden house, to enjoy a fishy snack and a snooze on the lake.

The impressive DIY log cabin was built by MakeItMike, at Peak Wildlife Park.

This inspirational video was shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page.

I built a tiny floating house for otters - now they can nap on the waterv

The hand made structure was crafted from bamboo strips, and took a few attempts to get it right.

Go-Pro footage shows what the cute critters get upto when they are inside their hut.

Take a look at the video above.