'I built a tiny floating house for otters at Peak Wildlife Park now they can nap on the water'

Take a look at this incredible miniature floating house, which was built by hand for a family of otters.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published
Last updated

Watch as adorable otters jump onto their new floating wooden house, to enjoy a fishy snack and a snooze on the lake.

The impressive DIY log cabin was built by MakeItMike, at Peak Wildlife Park

This inspirational video was shared on the zoo’s official Facebook page

The hand made structure was crafted from bamboo strips, and took a few attempts to get it right. 

Go-Pro footage shows what the cute critters get upto when they are inside their hut.

