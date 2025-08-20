Ember Findlay-Mills, Grace Turner, Isla Parry and Poppy Cawkwell were among a group who went to the east African nation to volunteer and experience the local culture.

They grafted hard at a local Maasai school, working with the children in their classes, helping to build a set of store rooms for food and school supplies, and helping to prepare daily meals for the youngsters.

They also enjoyed cultural experiences including a Swahili lesson, a drumming and dance workshop, a waterfall hike and a day safari trip.

Girl guides from Shropshire helped feed and teach kids at a Maasai school in Tanzania

Melissa Elsey, a Shrewsbury-based Girl Guides and Brownies leader, joined the girls on their trip and told how proud she was of them.

“I am so impressed with the resilience and enthusiasm the girls have shown,” she said.

“It has been a very intense experience with some emotional moments at times, especially seeing the contrast between what people here have and what we have back home.

Shropshire Girl Guides Ember Findlay-Mills, Grace Turner, Isla Parry and Poppy Cawkwell with Girl Guides and Brownies leader Melissa Elsey

“But everyone has supported each other through it. My leadership team has been amazing and donated so much of their time and effort over the last two years to make this trip possible.

“We are all volunteers who also have regular units to run on top of our usual work and family lives but we have loved being able to give the girls this experience.”

The Shropshire Girl Guides learned the harsh realities of life in Tanzania

The Girl Guides helped make food for people on their Tanzania trip

The four Shropshire girls were part of a 16-strong group of Girl Guides from across the Midlands

The Girl Guides in their uniform at the airport ahead of the trip to Tanzania

“Girlguiding is run entirely by volunteers and needs more help to give girls and young women amazing experiences.”

If you would like to get involved in girl guiding, visit girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/register-to-volunteer/