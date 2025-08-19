War historian reschedules Bridgnorth talk after bomb scare cancellation

Clive Gwilt, author of a number of books about Bridgnorth, was set to give a talk on the town's experiences during the war last week, when he found police blocking the road to the library, following the discovery of a suspected explosive device.

Hitler's map of Bridgnorth will be on display

The bomb squad were called and a 100-metre cordon was put in place at Listley Court on August 12, the day of Clive's talk.

The suspected device was found not to be "unexploded ordnance", but the discovery meant Clive had to postpone his talk.

The historian has now rescheduled the talk for Friday between 2pm and 3pm at the Listley Street library.

Clive said: “There will be some WWII artefacts on display from the museum and the original Hitler maps when he wanted Apley as his Midlands base will be shown for the last time before they go into storage.”

Entry is free but donations will be welcomed for the Bridgnorth Museum.