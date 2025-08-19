The 'amazing' total raised by Bridgnorth in annual poppy appeal

Each year at the annual Royal British Legion fundraising drive, people across the nation wear poppies to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

One of the organisers of the Bridgnorth RBL poppy appeal, James Gittins, said the results from last year's appeal has seen the town raise an “amazing” £26,046.35.

He said: “Last year's poppy appeal in the Bridgnorth area has just been released and we make an amazing £26,046.35.

“First of all a massive thankyou on behalf and the British legion for all your support.

“Again as every year we will be asking for your support to Help with fundraising.”

In total, more than £50 million was raised by RBL poppy appeal in 2024 across the UK.

Anybody interested in volunteering at this year's appeal in Bridgnorth should contact James Gittins via his Facebook page.