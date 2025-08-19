Peter Rhodes on fishing, ageing and a recipe for confusion

The great English philosopher Thomas Hobbes famously described human life in ye olden days as "solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short". Today, this is often abbreviated to “nasty, brutish and short.” After the Ukraine summit in Alaska, one radio wag decided that those three little words perfectly suited Vladimir Putin. Pithy.

English anglers who saw Foreign Secretary David Lammy fishing with US vice-president J D Vance at Chevening will have asked the same question: “Have they got a licence?” Turns out the answer was no. Lammy has confessed all and paid up, blaming the “oversight” on that old chestnut, an admin error.