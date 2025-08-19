.The loos were closed for a full £25,000 refurbishment and so have been out of action for residents and visitors for a long time.

They were officially re-opened recently by Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor and David McGlade of the Offa’s Dyke Centre.

Powys County Council secured the Brilliant Basics grant funding and carried out the refurbishments and the toilets will now be run and looked after by Knighton Town Council which has taken on a recurring annual lease.

The toilets have been shut since 2021 but they have undergone a refurbishment as part of a £90,000 investment to enhance the visitor experience in and around the Offa’s Dyke Centre.

After refurbishments and legal negotiations, the toilets are open at last.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said: “These toilets will be available to the public, and will benefit visitors to Offa’s Dyke and to the town, children and their parents using the park, and those using our outdoor gym and BMX Park.”

A spokesperson for Knighton Town Council added: “A big thank you to everyone who made this happen, including Powys County Council and the councillors on Knighton Town Council who put a lot of hard work into getting these toilets open.

“Thank you also to the town for their patience while the toilets have been closed.”

Work on the Offa’s Dyke Centre and its area has also included clearing trees and vegetation, creating a non-intrusive path with handrails over the medieval earthworks and establishing a new all inclusive path to other areas of the park behind the centre

A wooden shelter and interpretation panels were also built close to the dyke.