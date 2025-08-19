West Midlands Ambulance Service has warned that bank holidays can be “notoriously busy”.

Paramedic Liam Guy said: “We know that accidents and illnesses can happen at any time, but over the bank holidays we’re encouraging everyone to be proactive, don’t let a lack of planning ruin your bank holiday.

“Bank holiday weekends can be notoriously busy for the service, with high demand putting extra pressure on ambulance crews, call handlers, and on hospital teams.

“By taking small but important steps now, you can help us make sure ambulances are available for those in life-threatening situations who need them the most.”

With GP surgeries, pharmacies, and other services operating reduced hours, planning ahead is key, WMAS says.

Members of the public are urged to order repeat prescriptions early, restock their medicine cabinets, use NHS 111 online for urgent but non life-threatening concerns, only call 999 in a genuine emergency, and check in on vulnerable and elderly loved ones and neighbours.

WMAS also recommends downloading what3words if travelling a long distance to make it easier for paramedics to find them.

For more information on how to stay well and access the right care, visit wmas.nhs.uk