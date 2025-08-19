The exhibition, which this year runs until Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, will be held in the hotel’s Garden Suite, is free to attend and open daily from 10am to 5pm, closing at 3pm on the final day.



An earlier art club exhibition being admired by visitors

Dignitaries at a previous Llandrindod Wells Art Club exhibition

A programme from the art club's first exhibtion back in 1955

The club was formed on March 28, 1955 by a group of local friends who, after attending art classes together, decided to create their own space for artistic exploration.

Their first meetings were held in the basement of the Metropole and their first public exhibition was displayed in the hotel’s ballroom.

70 years on, the club continues to flourish, with 29 current members whose work spans a wide variety of styles, subjects and mediums. Some members are formally trained, while others discovered their love for art later in life.

“We’re a mixed-ability group who support and inspire each other,” said Ann Chandler, from the Llandrindod Wells Art Club. “We enjoy making art, learning from one another and simply spending time together.”

The Metropole Hotel & Spa has been a loyal partner to the club since its inception and remains a champion of community-based arts.

“We are proud to have supported the art club for 70 years,” said Lauren Bingley, the hotel’s sales manager.

“In rural communities like Llandrindod Wells, the arts play a vital role in bringing people together.

“Supporting creative spaces and social groups is part of who we are and we’re deeply committed to nurturing that sense of connection.”

Whether a long-time supporter or discovering the club for the first time, the 2025 exhibition is a perfect opportunity to celebrate local creativity, community spirit and a truly enduring partnership.