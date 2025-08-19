'I'm fed up with boorish behaviour at family pubs' - One West Midlands regular explains why his experience at the local is being ruined by yobbish parents

At least, that’s how we like to remember it. But let’s be honest: that golden age never really existed. Thieves and predators have always been around, lurking in the shadows, and anti-social behaviour has always been with us.

As for the pub, being of a certain age, my earliest memories involved sitting in a dimly lit corridor with a bottle of warm lemonade and a bag of crisps, desperately hoping the salt packet wasn’t soggy (remember them?).

Heaven forbid a child actually step foot inside the bar itself. "We don’t want kids in here!" was the usual refrain.

The only exception was if you were there for a meal, and even then, you’d be swiftly (and not always politely) shown the door the moment the last bite was gone.

Attitudes and commercial priorities have shifted over time.

Bill McCarthy

When my kids were young, you still couldn’t take children into the pub, even if we desperately needed a relaxing break from the chaos at home.

But back then, we lived near Tamworth, where pubs had later licensing hours and often provided dedicated kids’ rooms - separate spaces in the building where families could sit together, enjoy a quiet drink, and relax, all while staying safely removed from the bar.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has changed. Relaxed licensing laws and all-day opening hours have pushed pubs to become more "family-friendly," whether to maximise profits or simply survive.

Now, don’t get me wrong – I’ve no issue with children being allowed in pubs.

But it requires a degree of control, not just from parents but from the establishments themselves. And let’s be clear: lack of control doesn’t only apply to kids.British pubs have always been sanctuaries for socialising and unwinding.

Yet too often, that experience is ruined by adults - usually, but not exclusively, men - behaving badly. Excessive booze fuels aggression and even violence.

Slurred obscenities, harassment of staff, and drunken brawls can turn what should be a welcoming space into something far less pleasant - and something children should not have to witness.

The old saying "not in front of the children" seems to have lost all meaning, because in too many pubs today, nobody’s bothering to enforce better behaviour.

The lively charm of pubs is increasingly being eroded by boorish antics and is likely to drive families away. What should be a welcoming retreat for all too often becomes an unpleasant, even hostile, environment.

Worse still, this behaviour doesn’t just affect strangers, it often distresses the very children of those causing the disruption.

Parents who drink excessively in front of their kids set a terrible example, becoming rude, disruptive, or even aggressive, while the children run wild. Abandoning responsibility for their offspring doesn’t help.

Bad behaviour from children too often goes uncorrected.

Bar staff shouldn’t have to endure abuse, and pubs shouldn’t suffer vandalism - yet broken glasses and damaged furniture are common, forcing landlords to ramp up security, absorb financial losses, or push up prices.A cultural sea change is needed

Pubs are not playgrounds for bad behaviour. It’s the responsibility of management to crack down on anti-social behaviour, ban repeat offenders, and – as a last resort – call the police.

Staff should refuse to serve visibly drunk parents neglecting their children.British pubs face a real battle for survival, so they should be welcoming for everyone.

By enforcing rules, improving facilities, and demanding better parenting, we can preserve the best of pub culture while stamping out its worst excesses.

No child should ever feel scared or uncomfortable because adults can’t behave.

