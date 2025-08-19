Former Bloxwich hospital site could be transformed for new housing under proposals

Vacant NHS hospital sites across the Black Country are being earmarked for development, with housing provider whg teaming up with Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

It will see both organisations work together to unlock surplus NHS land and return unused public estate to community use, subject to planning.

The outdated Bloxwich Hospital was emptied and vacated in February and has not been used since.

It is hoped the agreement will improve health outcomes as well as increase the housing supply. Good-quality housing is widely recognised as a key factor in recovery and long-term wellbeing.

The long-term agreement builds on years of collaboration between whg and local health partners to improve the wellbeing of social housing residents.

Inspired by this successful relationship, the healthcare trust approached the housing provider to explore how surplus land could deliver lasting social value for communities across the region.

The inside of the former Bloxwich Hospital

The five-year plan is expected to be the start of an enduring partnership that will extend well beyond 2030. Each site would be progressed through standard planning and legal approvals.

Marsha Foster chief executive at Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Housing and health are inseparable. By turning our surplus sites into quality, affordable homes, we can help people recover faster, live independently, and enjoy better long-term health.

"This partnership is an investment in the future wellbeing of the Black Country. For Bloxwich, proposals relate to permanent, affordable homes brought forward through the statutory planning process."

Rebecca Bennett-Casserly, corporate director of development at whg, said: “We know that good housing is essential to good health.

"That’s why we were truly honoured to be approached by Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to work on a project with such real and lasting social value.

"This partnership represents the next stage in a relationship we’ve developed over many years – one built on mutual trust, shared priorities, and a clear understanding of the strategic importance of health and housing working hand in hand for the benefit of our communities.

“By working together, we can bring disused hospital sites back to life, delivering affordable homes that support people’s wellbeing for generations to come. We’re proud to bring our expertise in complex conversions to this project and committed to working with the Trust to unlock sites in the years ahead.”