Firefighters called to late-night campfire at busy park in Telford
Firefighters were called to Telford town park last night to tackle a campfire.
Published
Crews were called to the popular park and had to throw buckets of water over the fire to put it out.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.09pm on Monday, 18 August, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.
“One campfire in parkland was extinguished by fire service personnel using buckets of water.”
One fire engine from Telford Central was sent to the scene.