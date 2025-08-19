Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to late-night campfire at busy park in Telford

Firefighters were called to Telford town park last night to tackle a campfire.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Crews were called to the popular park and had to throw buckets of water over the fire to put it out.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 10.09pm on Monday, 18 August, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Telford.

“One campfire in parkland was extinguished by fire service personnel using buckets of water.”

One fire engine from Telford Central was sent to the scene.

