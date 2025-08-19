Derwen College hosting volunteer taster day

Derwen College, a specialist further education college and charity in Gobowen, is inviting members of the public to find out how they can make a real difference in young people’s lives at the event on Tuesday, September 23.

The college, which supports 16 to 25-year-olds with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is offering taster sessions in its onsite charity shop, garden centre and gift shop, and walled garden.

Whether people are green-fingered, love meeting new people, or simply want to make a difference, there are volunteer roles available.

A group of HSBC volunteers who have been helping out.

Morning and afternoon sessions, from 10am to noon and 1pm to 2.30pm, will give would-be volunteers the chance to roll up their sleeves and try out a range of opportunities – from helping in The Vintage Advantage charity shop and garden centre shop, to working alongside the horticulture and grounds teams in the gardens and campus grounds.

Events and volunteer co-ordinator Meg Charman said: “Volunteering with Derwen Charity means making a direct impact on the futures of our students.

"Our marketplace outlets give learners vital work experience to help them move on to employment, supported living and greater independence after college. Whether you're behind the till and sorting donations in the charity shop, or planting seeds and mowing lawns, your time makes a real difference.

"If you can spare just a couple of hours or a whole day each week, we can create a flexible role to suit you.

“Our volunteer taster day is a relaxed, hands-on way to find out more. Come and meet our students, clients and staff, learn something new, and discover how rewarding volunteering can be.”

Current volunteer Isabel Jones, is a valued member of the volunteer team.

She has worked with the team in the garden centre greenhouses once a week since 2021, and was recently invited to a volunteers’ thank you afternoon tea.

She said: “I’ve been volunteering in the Garden Centre at Derwen College for nearly four years. I enjoy coming here once a week. It’s a lovely environment, I love gardening, and I enjoy that it’s flexible.”

Derwen volunter Isabel Jones.

Volunteer Taster Day participants are welcome to attend either the morning or afternoon session or stay for the full day.

There will be tea, coffee and Derwen-made cake on offer, plus a 10 per cent discount in the on-site Café or Garden Centre shop for those staying through lunch.

Alternatively, visitors can take a packed lunch to enjoy in our gardens.

Volunteering roles are available in a wide range of areas, depending on interests and skill set – from retail and gardening, to helping at events or even beekeeping.

Derwen Charity also enjoys hosting corporate volunteer days with businesses including HSBC bank, British Gas and Aico.

To find out more and register interest, e-mail charity@derwen.ac.uk or call 01691 661234 and speak to Megan Charman.