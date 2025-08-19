The blaze happened at Morda Bank, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service describing the car as “100 per cent involved in fire”.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “At 12.21pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Oswestry.

“This incident involved one saloon vehicle 100 per cent involved in fire.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and the thermal imaging camera.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Oswestry.