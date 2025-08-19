Emergency crews were called out to Waverley, Woodside, Telford in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, August 19).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 2.16am SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Woodside, Telford involving two privately owned cars.”

She confirmed that crews recorded that the fire was “of doubtful origin”.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We received a call around 2:40am with a report of a car on fire on Waverley, Woodside in Telford.

"The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are on-going. Another car was also damaged by the fire."