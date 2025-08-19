Kington Folk Club presents acclaimed folk trio Project SMOK at the Oxford Arms, Kington

The Oxford Arms in Kington, run by community organisation Open Arms Kington, will host the festival-style open air gig this summer.

“At folk club we aim to foster an environment where everyone feels comfortable and new performers feel encouraged to have a go,” said Alys Williams of the Kington Folk Club team.

“The format is very relaxed – you can just sign up to play on the night or simply come to listen. Each performer or group gets to play three songs or tunes, so there is usually a lovely variety on offer. We’re really lucky to have so many different performers turn out each month.”

The folk club takes a break every August and the team aims to put on an event locally instead.

This summer, they welcome Project SMOK - the indie-trad folk trio of Ali Levack, Ewan Baird and Pablo Lafuente.

Their fearless, distinctive style effortlessly blends traditional Scottish and Irish music with contemporary new-age pop influences. Their tunes are built around the distinctive whistle playing and piping of Ali Levack, winner of the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year award in 2020.

With Ewan Baird’s fierce bodhrán playing and Pablo Lafuente’s nuanced guitar style, the trio has a powerful and dynamic sound. A high energy live performance not to be missed.

Thanks to support from the Community Ownership Fund, Open Arms Kington (OAK) bought The Oxford back in 2023. The volunteer team has been running a vibrant calendar of community events and food pop-ups ever since.

The sunny, naturally sloping courtyard of The Oxford provides the ideal venue for an open-air gig. Food pop-ups from local vendors and the bar serving local ales and ciders will add to the festival-style feel.

Both Kington Folk Club and Open Arms Kington are volunteer-run, not for profit organisations. Money raised behind the bar and through ticket sales will be put towards future music events and community activities.

Tickets priced at £17.50 for advanced sales and £20 on the day are available now at www.kingtonfolkclub.com/events/project-smok

The gig is generously sponsored by local business Kington Chiropractic and Physiotherapy www.kingtonchiropractic.com

Please note this is an open-air gig with limited unreserved seating – no camping chairs will be allowed on site. Designated Accessible viewing area. Please dress for the weather.