Bridgnorth nursery owners' activity centre plans approved on appeal by planning inspector

The application, from the owners of the 'Dad's the Word' nursery near Bridgnorth, was approved on appeal by a planning inspector.

The decision came after the applicants appealed to the planning inspectorate over Shropshire Council failing to determine their proposal within the set time limit.

The council had indicated that if it were to consider the plan then it would have rejected it.

An impression of how the centre could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

The site of the development is land next to the Dad’s The Word Nursery, at Glen View, on Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth.

A statement outlining the original plans said: "The proposed development is for a children’s activity and learning facility which is an extension of the nursery offer on the adjacent site, which is also operated by the applicants.

"Their vision is to offer a community facility which is unique to Bridgnorth and which is based around children learning through their interaction with animals. For some periods during the week the facility will be used exclusively by children from the nursery."

Explaining the proposed scheme it added: "The proposed development comprises a single storey split level building with a mono pitched roof.

"The building provides accommodation to be used for children’s activities, part of which includes an animal petting area and external animal display area such that children can interact with them, both inside and outside the building.

"There is provision for soft play, role play and sensory activities with an ancillary cafe."

The layout of the site proposes a new vehicular access from the B4364, leading into a parking area with space to accommodate 61 car parking spaces.

In a written verdict on the appeal, planning inspector Samuel Watson said: "It is clear from the submissions before me that the proposal would be a small economic development that would, by introducing a tourist or leisure use, diversify the rural economy.

"Although the proposal would include activities and entertainment not directly related to animals, it is clear that a large element of the scheme revolves around a rural setting and the presence of animals.

"To ensure the appropriate welfare of these animals when on-show or stabled, a large area with access to paddocks would be necessary. It is very unlikely that this could be found within an urban area, even within a small town such as Bridgnorth, and so a countryside location is required."

He added: "I am mindful that the appeal site’s location is not well related to any rural communities. However, given its close relationship with Bridgnorth, a small rural town, any community or economic uplift would benefit Bridgnorth."

He concluded: "There are no material considerations that indicate the appeal should be determined other than in accordance with the development plan. For the reasons given above, I therefore conclude that the appeal should be allowed."