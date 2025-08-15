Moment Red Arrows soar over West Midlands as they take part in VJ Day commemorations

Footage shows the moment the Red Arrows soared over the West Midlands on August 15.

Julie Broadbent caught the moment the Red Arrows flew over Alrewas, with their famous blue, white and red smoke trails visible.

Jake Smith filmed the Red Arrows flying over Sedgley from Beacon Hill.

The Red Arrows fly over Alrewas and Sedgley in the West Midlands on August 15.

The Red Arrows performed a flypast at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire as part of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations.

The flypast was watched by King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer.