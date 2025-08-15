Charity evening of 'fizz and canapes' in Shrewsbury's magical Dingle

The event is being hosted by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, and takes place at the Dingle in the Quarry, from 6pm to 8pm on Friday, September 19.

The evening is being held in support of the Mayor's Charity Fund.

Guests will be treated to what has been billed as a "whimsical performance by Shropshire Youth Theatre", who will bring scenes from Alice in Wonderland to life throughout the award-winning sunken garden.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury , Alex Wagner, will be hosting the event.

Tickets cost £15 per person, with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s Charity Fund, supporting Shrewsbury Street Pastors and West Mercia Search & Rescue – two local charities chosen by Councillor Wagner.

“These charities do vital work to keep our town safe, especially at night. Whether it’s helping someone in distress by the river or looking out for people on a night out, they’re on the frontlines of care and compassion,” said Councillor Wagner.

The event will take place at the Dingle. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

“I want to use my year as Mayor to shine a spotlight on their efforts and help raise much-needed funds to support their work.”

Speaking about the event, Councillor Wagner added: “This will be a unique opportunity to enjoy one of Shrewsbury’s most beautiful spaces, The Dingle, with entertainment, refreshments, and a real sense of community spirit. I hope people will join us for what promises to be a fantastic evening in support of two incredible local causes.

”The event is kindly sponsored by Persimmon, whose support has helped make the evening possible."

Tickets are available online.