Boxer plans to run through the night from Telford to Barmouth to land a blow for men's mental health

Telford super-middle weight fighter Ryan 'The Rhino' Whitehead is aiming to raise £1,000 for men's mental health for non-profit men's health organisation, The Breath Of Life Foundation.

He starts his epic run on September 5.

‘Rhino’ Ryan Whitehead, right

He said: “I will be running through the night from Telford to Barmouth completing 125 kilometers (78 miles) on Friday, September 5.

“The aim is to show men that anything is possible if you set your mind to it any set back can be over come and anything you believe strong enough that you can achieve can come true.

Ryan Whitehead

“I will be looking to finish on the afternoon of Saturday, September 6 and would like any family and friends that can meet me on Barmouth beach for fish chips ice cream and a sunset can attend and celebrate this accomplishment with me.”

Ryan has set up a JustGiving page to raise money for his run.

“All your support is massively appreciated and anyone that wants to run, cycle or drive some miles as a support crew will be massively helpful,” he said.

Anybody that wishes to support Ryan can do so at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rhino-runs-to-barmouth