13 West Midlands eateries handed top marks for food hygiene - while three receive one stars in latest inspection

New Food Standards Agency ratings have been given out to restaurants, cafes and takeaways across Wolverhampton, judging their attention to detail on cleanliness, food safety and food handling.

The ratings are designed to give potential customers an idea of the hygiene standards at food businesses across the region, with a rating of five being the best possible result.

A score of five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary' and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

See below the latest food hygiene ratings to be handed out to businesses in the Black Country.

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

Wolverhampton:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Five Star Rating: Made In Thai at 24 Darlington Street, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 30.

Five Star Rating: Lockworks Cinema at Unit 5, Chubb Buildings, Fryer Street, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 24.

Five Star Rating: St Chad's Community Kitchen at St Chads And St Marks Church, Owen Road, Merridale. Rated on July 23.

One Star Rating: The Coffee Pot at 17 Birches Barn Road, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 9.

Takeaways

Five Star Rating: Kadak Chaii at Units 72 And 73, Wulfrun Way, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 31.

Five Star Rating: Susieq & Shottie Caribbean Kitchen at Susieq And Shottie Caribbean Kitchen, 77 Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 30.

Five Star Rating: Happy House at 128 Rocket Pool Drive, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 24.

Four Star Rating: Lucky Sweet Shop & Takeaway, at Lucky Sweet Shop, 13 Lichfield Street, Bilston. Rated on July 7.

One Star Rating: Golden Cue Snooker Club, at Units 5 And 6, Barton Industrial Estate, Etruria Way, Wolverhampton. Rated on July 7.

Walsall:

Takeaways

Three Star Rating: 5 Star Fish Bar at 103 Stafford Street, Walsall. Rated on July 8.

Three Star Rating: Woodhouse Chinese Takeaway at 82 Salters Road, Walsall Wood, Walsall. Rated on July 8.

One Star Rating: RFC Grill at 152 Beacon Road, Great Barr, Walsall. Rated on July 8.

South Staffordshire:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Five Star Rating: Francessca's at 138b Common Road, Wombourne. rated on July 29.

Five Star Rating: Ellys at 2 Maypole Street, Wombourne. rated on July 3.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Five Star Rating: Mary Rose at The Mary Rose, Moons Lane, Cheslyn Hay. Rated on August 5.

Takeaways

Five Star Rating: The Café @ Featherstone at 2 The Avenue, Featherstone. rated on July 31.