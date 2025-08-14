The crash happened at Upper Battlefield yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 13).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 4.13pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

“Three vehicles involved in the collision. Casualties left with ambulance service. Crews made vehicles safe.”

Four fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.