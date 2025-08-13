Lorry crashes into building on Shropshire and Mid Wales border

The incident took place at Rowley, near Brockton, close to the border between England and Wales.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene at around 9.39am today - Wednesday, August 13.

Police, Shropshire Council and a fire crew from Minsterley all attended the incident.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved a "lorry which had come to rest in building".

The crew helped get the lorry out and declared the incident over at around 10.50am.