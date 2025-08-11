Telford Centre Rotary Club is presenting a Last Night of The Proms on September 13 at the Anstice Hall in Madeley.

The charity event, which is sponsored by Telford Plaza, is from 7pm to 11pm and features Jackfield Brass Band and soloist Sarah Howdle. Ticket price of £25 includes a fish and chip supper, and a bar is available all evening.

Billed as "a really wonderful evening of music and celebration," it is in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Support and Rotary End Polio Campaign.

Tickets are available from Chris Mackrell on 07906 332370 or mackrells2.cm@gmail.com by email.

