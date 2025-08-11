Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell gave a round-up of his recent activities to a town council meeting.

He said he had attended a flag raising ceremony at Leominster in June and also went along to an Armed Forces Day event in Hereford on June 28.

He said he had met some people there who may be able to help with Kington’s Armed Forces Day event for next year.

Councillor Sell said on July 15 the High Sheriff of Herefordshire Helen Bowden came to Kington for tea and she wanted to see the community shop, as she had heard so much about it.

He said two days later he went to the High Sheriff’s garden party.

The High Sheriff was born and raised on a tenanted farm near Kingsland, and schooled at Kingsland and then Wigmore.

After moving away for degrees in Geography and then Marketing, she and husband Andy decided to return to Herefordshire.

They took on Orphans Press in Leominster in 1997 when the historic printing business was in a perilous position. Today, the business is Orphans Press alongside eighteen73, a creative agency which has blossomed from early beginnings within Orphans.

One of the agency’s most interesting and exciting projects has been our work on Visit Herefordshire, branding, website and promotion.