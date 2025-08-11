Advice given over BBQs as Shropshire fire service called to multiple outdoor fires

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in the open in Pennerley, near Shrewsbury just before 10am in Sunday, where a fire crew doused a patch of land measuring approximately 10m by 3m “smouldering and crackling”.

“Crews extinguished using a hose reel jet and a misting lance,” a spokesperson said.

Then in Colliers Way in Highley, near Bridgnorth at around 4pm, a crew use a hose-reel jet to extinguish “trees and scrub land”. Meanwhile, on the Long Mynd, a fire crew from Church Stretton fire station had to put out a fire caused by a BBQ.

A spokesperson said: “One disposable BBQ being used in an area of very dry vegetation. Crew attended and extinguished it removing the potential for fire spread. Advice was given.”