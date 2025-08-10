Moment thick black smoke billows from West Midlands fire as flames tear through field

Footage shows smoke billowing into the air from a large fire in the West Midlands on August 9.

The footage, filmed by Toby Howen, shows the blaze burning through a field, with emergency services on the scene at Bretforton Road in Evesham, Worcestershire.

John Davies also captured footage of the fire, showing plumes of smoke blowing onto the road. Davies owns Greenhill Autos which is located opposite to where the fire was, and says they had a “very lucky escape”.

The blaze is now under control and no injuries have been reported.

Upton Upon Severn Fire Station say they “used 2 x CAFS jets, (Compressed Air and Foam System) 2 x Main Jets to help protect neighbouring houses”

Upton Upon Severn Fire Station said: “Today [August 9] saw us attend a large industrial fire in Bretforton which had spread to a neighbouring field and was threatening to involve nearby houses.

“We were initially called at roughly 11:50am and assisted our HWFRS [Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service] colleagues and also colleagues from neighbouring Warwickshire and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to prevent fire spread.

“In our sector of operations we used 2 x CAFS jets, (Compressed Air and Foam System) 2 x Main Jets to help protect neighbouring houses and also a groundwork’s business.

“We remained there till our relief crew from Fownhope arrived and returned to station at approximately 19:30.

“We then replenished items and consumables that had been used ready for our next fire call.”

The owner of Power Maxed Racing says, “I won’t let this beat me. I will kick, fight, punch and damn near kill myself (again) to come back from this”

Power Maxed Racing was reportedly destroyed in the fire, with the owner writing: “Absolutely everything has gone, the manufacturing warehouse, stock warehouse and possibly the saddest of all, the race team. There is nothing at all left. Not a thing.

“Yes I am gutted beyond belief for myself and my family but possibly more so for all the people who have been a part of this journey and care as much as I do.

“However for them, I won’t let this beat me. I will kick, fight, punch and damn near kill myself (again) to come back from this. I know I’ll be able to do this and succeed because I have lots of incredible human beings that will stand behind me and beside me to make sure that happens.

“We have a lot to do and no time to do it, but you’ll lose your money if you bet against us.”