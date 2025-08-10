The emergency services were called to the incident in Hopton Wafers at around 9.39am today - Sunday, August 10.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a crash with reports of a vehicle hitting a tree, and sent two crews to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance, with two people injured in the incident.

An update from the fire service said that one vehicle had collided with a tree.

Firefighters used hydraulics and cutting equipment to release one person from the vehicle, with both casualties left in the care of paramedics.